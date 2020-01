By

BLYTHEWOOD – Looking for work? Want to earn $14.50 – $15.50 per hour, aid training and flexible hours? Then you won’t want to miss this opportunity being offered right here in Blythewood.

The 2020 Census will hold two job fairs at the Blythewood Library – one this week and another one next month. The first will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flexible hours will be offered as well as paid training.