Chamber announces business awards

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of their 2019 business awards.

Susan Smith, CPA has been named Business Person of the Year; McNulty’s Tap Room has been named Small Business of the Year; Providence Health Northeast has been named the Large Business of the Year and Camp Discovery (Amy Ellisor) is the recipient of the Community Service Award.

“These award winners have exemplified outstanding qualities of business growth, community impact and service, entrepreneurial spirit, and leadership as identified in the criteria defined in the nominating guidelines,” Interim Chamber Director Phil Frye said.

The awards will be presented during the Chamber’s Roaring 20’s Awards Gala Banquet at Cobblestone Park Golf Club on Feb. 8, 2020, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets for the event are available on the Chamber website: blythewoodchamber.com.