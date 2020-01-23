County alerts citizens via cell, text and social media

By

Public Can Register for County-Wide Notification Service

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County has implemented a county-wide high-speed emergency notification service that will notify residents of emergencies via telephone calls, text messages, emails, social media and mobile apps.

The county’s emergency management department says its new CodeRED system, will save lives, help locate missing children, issue timely evacuation notices and help apprehend wanted criminals.

CodeRED was selected for its reliability and accuracy, as well as the system’s widespread use across North America.

“CodeRED’s system will provide Fairfield County officials with a reliable, easy-to use technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” the county’s emergency management director Phyllis Watkins said. “We anticipate using the system to notify residents of fires, floods, drinking water emergencies, missing children and more.”

Weather Warning System

Fairfield County has also purchased the CodeRED automated weather warning technology that delivers phone calls, text messages and emails to registered residents and businesses within the direct path of severe weather. The CodeRED Weather Warning system is an opt-in service that automatically notifies those registered of tornado, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings just moments after an alert is issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

All residents living within Fairfield County are eligible to enroll. To register, go to www.fairfieldsc.com and click on the CodeRED logo located on the Emergency Management Department page.

“No one should assume they are automatically included in the emergency contact database,” Watkins said. “To be in it, one must register.”

To learn more about CodeRED’s services and benefits go to www.onsolve.com.