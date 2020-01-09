Eagle teams split games with Wardlaw, AJA

By

WINNSBORO – The Richard Winn (RWA) Lady Eagles defeated the Wardlaw Academy Patriots by a 44-30 score on Friday, January 3 before falling to Andrew Jackson by 58-39 final. The Eagles move to 7-6 this season.

RWA 44 – Wardlaw 30

The Patriots jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in Winnsboro before the Eagles tied it up at 6-6. Richard Winn finished the first quarter on a 10-2 run, taking a 12-10 lead. That run blossomed into a 14-4 scoring stretch for the Eagles, putting them ahead at 20-12. RWA led 29-18 at the half.

The third quarter was an even battle between the two teams as Richard Winn won the quarter by an 11-10 margin. With a 40-28 lead heading into the fourth the two teams combined for six total points.

Junior Meredith Pope led the way for the Eagles with 17 points, five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. Taylor Spires, also a junior, added eight points and eight rebounds. Senior Riley Simpson also had eight points in the win.

RWA 39 – AJA 58

Andrew Jackson (AJA) jumped out to an early 11-8 lead in the first quarter, which extended to 27-20 at the half. AJA would strengthen its lead in the second half winning the half by a 31-18 margin.

Meredyth Melton was the lone Eagle scoring in double figures with 11 points.

The Eagles jump into region action tonight at King Academy and will host Anderson Christian for more conference play Friday.

Richard Winn is 1-0 in region play with a 36-20 win over Cambridge Academy in their December meeting. King (29-26) and Anderson Christian (30-26) each lost to Cambridge in their first meetings of the season.