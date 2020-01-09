Eagles take down Patriots, fall to Confederates

By

WINNSBORO – The Richard Winn Eagles moved to 11-5 this season after splitting a pair of games. The Eagles defeated Wardlaw Academy by a 40-37 score on Friday night before falling to Andrew Jackson by a 70-62 score.

RWA 40 – Wardlaw 37

Richard Winn jumped out to an 11-2 lead, forcing the Patriots to call a timeout with 3:45 to play in the opening quarter. The Eagles turned it into a 16-6 stretch after one. Wardlaw went on a 6-0 run to finish the first half and trailed only by nine at 23-14.

Wardlaw stretched their 6-0 first half run into a 10-0 run before an Eagles’ three-ball ended the run. The Patriots pulled as close as 23-18, but Richard Winn turned it into a 32-22 lead after three. Wardlaw kept clawing its way back into the game. The Patriots pulled to within three on a couple of occasions, including the final score, 40-37.

Hudson Wade finished as the leading scorer and rebounder for the Eagles with 14 points and eight rebounds.

RWA 62 – AJA 70

The Eagles trailed by a 16-4 margin after one quarter on Tuesday and were in an uphill battle the rest of the game. They won the second quarter by a 19-12 score to pull to within five (28-23) at the half.

Andrew Jackson retook control in the third period, winning the quarter by a 20-17 margin to increase its lead to eight. Both teams scored 22 points in the final period as Andrew Jackson won, 70-62.

Darius Boyd (18), Dru Caldwell (15) and Jimmy McKeown (11) were double figure scorers.

The Eagles currently sit at 1-0 in region action and look to stretch their wins this week against King Academy and Andrew Christian School. Richard Winn travels to King tonight and will host a 10-1 Anderson Christian team on Friday.

The Eagles and Lions have both defeated Cambridge Academy. Richard Winn took down the Cougars with a 64-23 final, while Anderson Christian defeated Cambridge 95-18.