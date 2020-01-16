FCSD, SLED silent on chase, shooting

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department is not commenting on a reported chase and subsequent crash involving two County Sheriff’s Department vehicles in pursuit of another vehicle, which ended with a shooting with injuries.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night, with the chase commencing on Highway 321 and ending in the vicinity of Highway 200 and Mobley Road.

When The Voice requested an incident report, Major Brad Douglas of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department referred The Voice to the S.C. Highway Patrol, saying he could not comment on it at this time.

“We turned the investigation over to the Highway Patrol so it will be up to them to issue the incident report,” Douglas said.

A spokesperson for the S.C. Highway Patrol referred The Voice to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) which had not, at press time, responded to a voicemail The Voice left on Monday.

This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it becomes available. The investigation is being conducted by the S.C. Highway Department and SLED.