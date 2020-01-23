Honoring Dr. King

By

RIDGEWAY – Services to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were held at churches throughout Fairfield County on Monday. Lebanon Presbyterian Church in Ridgeway held a commemorative prayer service that featured a rendition of Dr. King’s ‘I have a dream’ speech by Carrie Harrison of the White Oak Baptist Church #1.

The program included lighting of commemorative candles, greetings and special songs as well as prayers of commemoration. The 2020 MLK committee members are Kimberly Alston, Gwendolyn Grant, Berlinda McGoogan, Terri Miller, Ruth Smalls, Jacqueline Wallace, Herbert Robertson, Donald Prioleau and Rev. Jasper Lloyd.