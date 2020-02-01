Ridge View High School student charged with sexual assault on another student

By

Four students from Ridge View High School are facing charges for their involvement in two separate assaults.

One incident happened after school on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Three students, two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, held the victim down on the floor while a fourth student (15-years-old) committed a criminal sexual act against a 15-year-old male victim, according to a Richland County Sheriff’s incident report.



The 15-year-old who committed the assault is charged with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree. He was transported to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.



The two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old are each charged with assault & battery by a mob.



During the investigation, a similar incident was brought to the attention of investigators that had not previously been reported. That incident occurred after school on Monday, Jan. 27.



In that incident, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old assaulted a 14-year-old student. The student facing the criminal sexual conduct charge is also facing assault & battery 2nd degree for the Monday incident; the other two are each charged with one count of assault & battery by a mob.



District and school administrators have been cooperative throughout investigation, deputies say.



The investigation is ongoing.