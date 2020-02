Tinkergarten at the Park

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Tinkergarten has launched a campaign designed to get families everywhere playing outdoors all four seasons in 2020. They’re welcoming parents and teachers to pledge to get outdoors every week for 10 weeks this winter. To learn all about Tinkergarten, go to https://tinkergarten.com/outdoorsall4.

Tinkergarten will be holding classes in Doko Meadows Park for children 18 months to 8 years on Thursdays from Jan 20 through March 19, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. To register your child please visit https://tinkergarten.com/classes/all/29016.