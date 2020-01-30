Town Council retreat set for Feb. 8

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Council will hold its annual retreat Saturday, Feb. 8, at Doko Manor. Both council members and administrative staff will attend the meeting, and the public is invited.

A community lunch, provided by Blythewood restaurants and open to the public, will be served from 12 – 1 p.m. This is a great opportunity for the public to become familiar not only with the goings-on of the town government, but to also become familiar with the various tasty cuisines in our town.

Restaurants or food vendors who wish to participate, call Hazel at Town Hall (803) 754-0501 or email [email protected] Participating restaurants should bring food items to Doko Manor for set-up by 11 a.m.

The Manor is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in Doko Meadows Park.