Annie Faust, 103, has died.

By

Annie Faust

BLYTHEWOOD – Annie Faust, 103, who held the distinction of being the oldest living Blythewoodian, passed this life early this morning, Valentine’s Day, surrounded by her family. Faust, who was born and lived her entire life in Blythewood, was featured in a story in The Voice in October and was honored to serve as the Grand Marshall in the town’s Christmas parade in December.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Shives Funeral Home on Trenholm Rd., and the funeral will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 in the chapel at Shives on Trenholm.