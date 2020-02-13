BHS, WHS athletes turn toward college careers

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood and Westwood High Schools had their share of college signees and one preferred walk-on last Wednesday, mostly in football but also in swimming, baseball, and lacrosse.
Blythewood’s Brandon Edwards will walk on to the USC football team, while teammates Chase Atkinson signed with Syracuse, Josh Strickland with Limestone and Bryan Cosby with Erskine. Logan Sables signed with Erskine to play lacrosse.
Westwood wide receiver Christian Horn signed with Appalachian State, while quarterback Ahmon Green signed with Georgia State, defender Sean Artiss inked with South Carolina State, and wide receiver Cam Atkins signed with Hutchinson Community College.
Edwards was a running back and linebacker, earning All-Region honors each of the last two seasons. Edwards scored 13 touchdowns his senior year, leading the team by averaging 86.2 all-purpose yards per game. At linebacker, Edwards recorded 87 tackles, 10 of those for a loss of yards.
Atkinson, a defensive back, earned All-Region honors his junior year for the Bengals. Atkinson had 2 interceptions and 8 pass break-ups as a junior.
Cosby, a defensive back, tied a school record in his last game as a Bengal with two fumbles recovered in the playoffs against Laurens. Cosby had 61 tackles as a defensive tackle, including four-and-a-half tackles for a loss as a senior.
As quarterback, Strickland earned All-Region and All-State honors his senior season, throwing for 26 touchdowns and averaging 222.8 yards passing per game. He set school records in the playoffs for passes attempted and completed.
Sables plays attack and is a four-year starter for the Lady Bengals. She will complete her senior season this spring..
Horn was the 2019 male athlete of the year, made the 2019 Westys play of the year. In track and field, he was the 2019 state champion in the 400 meter run, the 2018 and 2019 state champion in the 4×400 relay.
Green made the 2019 All-Region team and was a North/South All-Star. Artiss also made 2019 All-Region and was a Metro-Bowl All-Star. Adkins was a 2-time team Most Valuable Player, a 3-time All-Region selection, a 2-time All-State selection, and was a North-South All-Star.
Redhawks baseball players B.J. Williams and Edwin Olmeda also signed, with Williams playing at Eastern Kentucky and Olmeda signing with USC-Lancaster.
Williams is a 3-time varsity letter award winner and was recently named the No.218 prospect in the nation by Perfect Game.
Olmeda made the 2018 all-region team, was the 2018 Westy newcomer of the year, and has never batted under .300 for his high school career.
McKayla Kenner signed to swim for Columbia College. Kenner is a 4-time varsity letter award winner and was a 2019 State Meet participant with the Ridge View team.