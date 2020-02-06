Blythewood election set for Tuesday

By

Gordge

Griffin

BLYTHEWOOD – A special election has been set for Tuesday, Feb. 11, to fill an unexpired two-year term for the town council seat left vacant after Councilman Bryan Franklin was elected mayor.

Ashley Oaks resident and former councilman Malcolm Gordge and Planning Commissioner Sloan Jarvis Griffin, III, a resident of Cobblestone Park, are running for the seat.

Gordge

Gordge, who served four years on Blythewood town council, is a retired mechanical engineer. A native of England, Gordge has lived in Blythewood for 15 years. He served on the town’s planning commission for three years beginning February, 2013 and as chairman during 2014. He was elected to town council in November of 2015 and served as council’s representative to the Central Midlands Council of Governments.

Gordge attended Gloucestershire College of Art and Technology in the United Kingdom and was awarded a Higher National Certificate (equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree) in Mechanical Engineering.

Gordge is vice-chair of the Richland County Transportation Penny Tax committee, serves as director of Ashley Oaks Home Owners Association (sections 4-7), is a volunteer on the School Improvement Council for Muller Road Middle School and serves as a director and treasurer for Camp Discovery.

Gordge is married to Emily Gordge, and they have an adult son, Zac.

Griffin

Griffin, a resident of Cobblestone Park, is the emergency manager for SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). A native of Greenwood, S.C., Griffin moved to Blythewood three years ago and was appointed to the planning commission in October, 2018.

Griffin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Emergency Management from Kaplan University. He received DHEC’s Excellence in Leadership and Service award in 2016. He recently went to Houston to lead strategic operational planning as Planning Section Chief during Hurricane Harvey.

Griffin is married to Tennille Griffin and they are parents of a six-month-old son, Tristan.

Voting for all precincts will be held at Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Road, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Only residents who live within the boundary of the Town are eligible to vote in this election. Those who live in the Blythewood zip code (29016), but outside the town limits, are not eligible to vote in a Blythewood town election. For questions concerning voting, contact Town Clerk Melissa Cowan at 803-754-0501.