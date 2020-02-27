BW’s Rega to file for Calvin ‘Chip’ Jackson’s seat on Richland County Council

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Windermere resident Jerry Rega has announced he will file for County Council, District 9 seat, which is currently occupied by Calvin ‘Chip’ Jackson.

The district encompasses parts of Longcreek Plantation, Lake Carolina, Pontiac, Bookman, Wildewood and other nearby neighborhoods.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen a county council that too often does not truly represent the best interests of the communities they were elected to represent. My interest in being a member of council is to be a strong voice for improved quality of life in Northeast Richland County,” Rega told The Voice.

Rega has been before county council many times over the last 15 years to advocate for zoning and other development issues in the Blythewood community.

“I have lived in Richland County, the Longcreek Plantation community, for almost twenty years, and during that time I have been an outspoken advocate for controlled growth and responsible management of the county’s resources. As a member of Richland County Council I will not only speak about the issues that are important to our community but I will act on them,” Rega said.

Rega said he and his wife, Eileen, started a small business, Regal Prints, 18 years ago, and decided to make Columbia their home.

“Since then we have seen our four children graduate from Richland 2 schools, the business has grown and added new employees and the local area has seen a tremendous increase in new homes and small businesses,” he said.

Rega has served on the board of directors for the Windermere HOA, the Rice Creek Business Park POA and the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He holds a master’s degree in business from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and more than 35 years of experience working in large corporations in addition to starting and operating a small business.

“I hope to use that experience to bring a new perspective to county council,” Rega said.