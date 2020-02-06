County to hold hearing on WWTP

By

WINNSBORO – The commission of the Fairfield Joint Water and Sewer Authority will conduct a public hearing to receive public comment regarding the construction of a wastewater treatment plant with a planned discharge of treated effluent into Big Cedar Creek located in southern Fairfield County.

The Fairfield Joint Authority will provide an update to the public on the status of the plant and its proposed location.

All interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard and express their views at the hearing. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., in county council chambers at 350 Columbia Road in Winnsboro.

For additional information, email Clerk to Council Patti Davis at [email protected]