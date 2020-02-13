Eagles advance to region semi-finals

By

NEWBERRY – Richard Winn’s girls solidified their spot in the region semi-finals on Tuesday night with a blowout win over King Academy.

Seeded third in the region tournament, Richard Winn dominated the six-seeded Knights from tip-off. Buckets from Mikaela Miller, Meredyth Melton and Taylor Spires, along with a handful of free throws by Meredith Pope put the Eagles up with an early 13-2 lead after one quarter.

The pattern continued in the second quarter as Riley Simpson, Pope, Melton and Rayne Williams all hit shots from the floor. The 27-4 Eagle lead stood strong at the halfway mark.

Kaeleigh Dukes, Spires, Melton and Pope combined for 13 points in the third quarter. Up 40-7 after three quarters, the Eagle starters rested for the remainder of the game. Maggie Hughes and Williams hit shots in the fourth as Richard Winn took the game 46-18.

The win advances the Eagles (13-11, 7-4) to a 4 p.m. semi-final matchup in Greenwood with second-seeded Laurens Academy. Richard Winn split games with the Crusaders during the regular season, winning 33-28 in their first meeting and falling 44-37 in the second.

The Eagle boys will follow the girls with a 5:30 p.m. semi-final game against Newberry Academy. Wins will advance both teams to the Championship round on Saturday at Greenwood Christian.