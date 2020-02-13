Griffin elected to finish 2-year term on council

By

Newly elected town councilman Sloan Griffin, III, left, is congratulated by opponent former councilman Malcolm Gordge, right, and Mayor Bryan Franklin. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood voters gave the nod to Sloan Griffin, III in Tuesday night’s special election to fill the two remaining years on the town council seat vacated by Bryan Franklin in November when he was elected mayor.

With only a 7.06 percent turnout, possibly the lowest in the town’s history, Griffin, with 118 votes squeaked past former town councilman Malcolm Gordge with 103 votes.

Only 222 of the town’s 3,100 registered voters turned out on an unseasonably warm day. There were 9 absentee votes and one write-in.

Griffin told The Voice that he is excited to become the voice of the people.

“People can come to me for anything,” Griffin said. “I just want to serve the people.”

Griffin said he wanted to commend Gordge on his campaign and said he would welcome Gordge’s advice.

Gordge served four years on Council and was previously appointed to the town planning commission where he later was elected Chairman. Gordge’s council term was up in November when he decided to run for mayor instead of running for another term on council. Gordge lost to Franklin in the mayoral race.

Here’s how the precincts voted:

Blythewood 1 (Cobblestone area) – Griffin, 53 and Gordge, 25

Blythewood 2 (Boney Road/Lake Ashley area) – Griffin, 33 and Gordge, 28

Blythewood 3 (Lake Ashley area) – Griffin, 24 and Gordge, 46

LongCreek (Rimer Pond Road) – Griffin, 1 and Gordge 0

Ridgeway – Griffin, 1 and Gordge, 1

Absentee – Griffin, 6 and Gordge, 3