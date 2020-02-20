Griffins finish seasons

By

Cristin Gray (42) | Photos: Joe Seibles

WOODRUFF – The Fairfield Central basketball teams’ seasons have wrapped up following their last regular season game last Friday and a first round playoff appearance by the Lady Griffins on Monday.

Fairfield’s girls earned a three-seed in the SCHSL Class AAA state playoffs and were pitted against second-seeded Woodruff High School. The two teams battled on Monday night, and the Wolverines came out with the 46-37 win, eliminating the Griffins from playoff contention.

The girls wrapped up the regular season at home last Friday as they blasted Indian Land to the tune of 63-24.

Deasia Feaster finished with 17 points, followed by senior Cristin Gray with 12 and Jamaria Sampson and seventh-grader Jordyn Adams with nine each. Feaster hit four of five attempted from behind the arc and led the team with six rebounds. Gray added four blocks to her stat sheet in the win.

Chris Suber (15)

The Lady Griffins finish with a 13-8 overall record and a 6-4 region record.

The Griffin boys all but squeezed out their second region win of the season in Friday night’s game against Indian Land.

Down by only three points at the half (32-29), Indian Land put up their biggest numbers of the night in the third quarter. They led 55-48 heading into the final period. The Griffins outscored the Warriors 17-13 in the final period, but came up just short in the three point loss.

Sintell Quattlebaum led the Griffins with 22 points. Charlie Cason added 16. The loss dropped Fairfield to 3-21 on the season, 1-7 in region play. Quattlebaum was named to the Region IV All Region team.