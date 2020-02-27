Sheriff seeks suspects in three store burglaries

By

FAIRFELD COUNTY – During the past several weeks, there have been several convenience store burglaries throughout Fairfield County, as well as several similar incidents in surrounding counties.

During these incidents, one or two unknown individuals are forcing their way into these businesses by breaking glass windows or doors. Upon entry, they steal mostly cigarettes and sometimes other miscellaneous items. These incidents are most often occurring after midnight and into the early morning hours.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify suspects in the below-listed incidents.

Take note of the addresses, dates, and times. If you, or someone you know, has any type of home security footage (surveillance cameras, Ring doorbell cameras, etc.) that might have captured relevant video in these areas, contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Pantry Express- 31 US 321 Bypass (beside Italian Garden Restaurant)- 02/07/2020 sometime after midnight.

Monticello EZ Mart- 3888 SC 215, Blair- 02/08/2020 between 1:30 – 1:50 a.m.

Citgo/MP Mart on US 321 Bypass (across from FCHS) 02/15/2020 between 3:30 -3:50 a.m.

Pantry Express- 799 Columbia Rd- 02/25/2020 between 2:30 – 3:15 a.m.

