BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood High School Senior Kristian Hardy has been named a recipient of the Coca-Cola Scholarship, worth $20,000. Kristian was one of 150 recipients, selected out of 93,000 applicants nationwide.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to support exceptional peoples’ thirst for knowledge and their desire to make a difference in the world.