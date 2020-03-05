Commission OKs plan for phase 4 of Abney Hills

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood planning commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve a sketch plan for the fourth and last phase of the Abney Hills subdivision off Fulmer Road.

Town Administrator Brian Cook said the 131.94-acres, formerly owned by Essex Homes and recently purchased by Stanley Martin Homes, will be divided into 174 lots with an average lot size of 18,097 square feet.

The lots are zoned R-12 (single family residential district.)

As discussed during the preliminary plat approval for Phase 3 last year, a secondary access onto Valley Estates Drive from Mount Valley Road will continue to be an ‘Emergency Only’ access point.

Cook explained that if the commission approved the plan Monday night, Martin Homes can move ahead with construction drawings, but Cook said there are some wetlands that will be reviewed by Richland County before construction of the subdivision can proceed.

Also, approval of the sketch plans by the commission will be contingent upon the results of the traffic study that currently requires an auxiliary lane at Turkey Farm and Fulmer Road. But that lane would not be required until 2025. According to Martin Homes Project Manager Shane Alford, a final determination on the necessity of auxiliary lanes will be made by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Cook suggested that the planning commissioners might want to look more closely or have suggestions regarding open space reserved for active or passive recreation as well as any potential for sidewalks and street trees.

The build out for Phase 4 is expected to be between three and five years. Total lots in the completed subdivision will be 347.

The commission voted 6 – 0 to approve the sketch plan.