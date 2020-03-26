County: Public must refrain from attending ANY county council or council committee meetings at this time

By

Given the uncertainty and disruption created by COVID-19, Fairfield County Council believes actions must be taken to minimize risks to our citizens by doing our part to slow the spread of this outbreak across our community. Out of an abundance of caution, citizens must refrain from attending any County Council or Council Committee meetings at this time. Fairfield County Council will follow advice from federal and state leaders and implement guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and advise if conditions change.

In the meantime, in order to provide information to our citizens and in the interest of transparency, Fairfield County Council will live stream its meetings via the County’s Facebook page.