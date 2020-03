By

BREAKING – The Voice has confirmed with the Department of Health and Economic Control (DHEC) just after 12 Noon that a Fairfield County resident has been verified by DHEC to be the county’s first case of the coronavirus. It was also confirmed that this case does not change the number of cases in the state, which now stands at 33, but was previously counted as a Kershaw County case.

The Voice will post more information as it becomes available.