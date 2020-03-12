Doko Rib Fest set for Saturday

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Get ready for ribs – lots of good ribs.

The Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce will host its first annual Doko Rib Fest Cook-Off in Doko Meadows Park on Saturday, March 14.

The cook-off will consist of three competitive divisions with professional, amateur and veteran cook teams competing for trophies and prize money totaling $5,250.

The event lasts from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

A $20 wristband will allow individuals to enjoy barbecue samplings from any of the teams competing in the challenge. Another $20 wristband will allow rib fest goers to pick up a full rack of ribs from the cook tent. Plates are $10 and include three ribs, coleslaw and barbecue beans.

Music in the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater will include performances by Commontime Bluegrass Band (Susan Douglass Taylor), Blues Deluxe, Phil Mack Band, Stampede, and Ramblin Road.

Food trucks, specialty food and dessert vendors, as well as activity vendors will also be in the park throughout the day.

“We’re looking forward to enjoying a lot of great barbecue out there in the park by some of the best barbecue cooks in the state,” Chamber Director Phil Frye said. “And we’re expecting a lot of people to come out and enjoy the ribs, music and family activities. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Judging will be by officials from the Southern Barbecue Network and will begin at 1 p.m. with winners announced at 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the day’s events, see ad on page 12. To inquire about sponsor opportunities please contact the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce at (803) 403-6769 or [email protected]