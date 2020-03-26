Dominion delays opening Lake Monticello recreation area

By

CAYCE – As part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus, Dominion Energy will delay opening public recreation facilities at Lake Monticello for the 2020 recreation season.

The park normally opens in April for the summer season, however; the Lake Monticello beach swim area in Fairfield County will stay closed.

Boat-launch areas at Lake Monticello, which are open to the public year-round, will still be accessible. Boaters are urged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing and avoid gathering in groups.

“Dominion Energy is taking these steps to protect the health and safety of visitors to the parks and the general public,” said Billy Chastain, Dominion Energy South Carolina Manager of Lake Management. “We want to take all the precautions we can to limit the spread of this virus.”

Dominion Energy will continue to evaluate the situation in South Carolina and follow guidance from health experts before any decision to reopen the parks.

For additional information, call the Lake Management Office at 803-217-9221 or visit DominionEnergySC.com/about-us/lakes-and-recreation.