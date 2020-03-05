Eagle baseball opens season

By

WINNSBORO – The Richard Winn Eagles opened up their 2020 baseball season with two wins in their first two games of the season. The Eagles defeated Camden Military by an 8-3 score on Friday, Feb. 28 and followed that up with 9-0 win over Great Falls High School on Monday, March 2 in Fairfield Central’s annual preseason tournament.

RWA 8 – CMA 3

Richard Winn struck first with a run in the second inning, but Camden Military bounced back in the top of the third with three runs scored. The Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good. They added a run in the fifth to get to the final of 8-3.

Zack Taylor pitched four innings to earn the win, Rob Wilson and Hudson Wade combined to finish the final three innings. Taylor struck out seven batters while allowing only one earned run. Wilson and Wade each struck out three batters as the Eagles struck out 13 Camden Military batters.

Seven different batters combined for one hit each for the Eagles. Wade had the only extra base hit in the contest as he had a double. Richard Winn also drew 10 walks in the game and were hit by one pitch.

RWA 9 – GFHS 0 (5 innings)

The Eagles scored four runs in the first two innings and then added five more in the bottom of the fourth.

Two Richard Winn pitchers combined to no-hit Great Falls. Brian King got the start for Richard Winn and he threw four innings with six strikeouts and three walks without allowing a hit. Dru Caldwell pitched the final inning and he struck out the side.

The Eagles scored nine runs in the game on only five hits and only four walks in the contest. B Baker and John Russell each scored two runs to lead the way. Taylor finished with the teams only extra base hit as he had a double.

The Eagles continue play in the Fairfield Central Preseason Tournament this week and then play host to WW King Academy in their first Region game on Friday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m.