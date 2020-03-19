Fairfield County Council declares State of Emergency

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Council met at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, and passed an emergency ordinance to declare a 60-day state of emergency in Fairfield County due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The ordinance became effective immediately.

The following includes the details the public should be aware of. The complete story is in today’s (Thursday, March 19) issue of The Voice.

New information will be posted on here as it becomes available.

Fairfield County Council, by the power granted to it by the South Carolina Constitution and General Assembly through Home Rule, hereby declares, enacts, ordains, and orders the following: