Forgiveness offered for some driver suspensions

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will hold its 2020 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week statewide for drivers with licenses suspended for various reasons.

During the week of March 16 – 20, drivers in South Carolina, who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions, may be able to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions

Drivers who may qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) and visit an SCDMV branch during the week of March 16 – 20. This special program is only available one week a year. Only drivers who clear all suspensions may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before receiving a new license.

Qualified drivers must meet all conditions of their suspension. Drivers must pay all fees. No fees will be waived. If required, suspended drivers must get a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) filed by their insurance company.

If a driver has more than one suspension, the SCDMV will recalculate the suspension time. Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will need to continue serving those suspensions.

The SCDMV branches in Blythewood and Fairfield County will process Driver Suspension Eligibility Week applications from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Wednesday, March 18, applications for Driver Suspension Eligibility Week will take place from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the SCDMV or call the Contact Center at 803-896-5000.