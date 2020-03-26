Good things come in threes for artist Barbara Yongue

By

Artist and muralist Blue Sky with Barbara Yongue | Contributed

COLUMBIA – Barbara Yongue, member of Oil Painters of America, About Face and president of the Fairfield County Arts Council has outdone herself this month with work in three separate shows in Columbia, two of which opened on the same night.

“A good problem to have,” Yongue said, as she welcomed art lovers to The Warehouse Art and Consignment, 312 State Street in West Columbia where Yongue was the featured artist. Her portrait of famous muralist and artist Blue Sky sold instantly.

Meanwhile on Devine Street, Yongue had work hanging at Best Mattresses in the prestigious Trenholm Art Guild show.

On Thursday, March 12, she had work at Stormwater Studios, where she will cater the opening.

Yongue continues to push the limits of her skills and talent, winning many awards for her portraits, landscapes and abstracts. Last year while recuperating from a broken ankle she began a series of fantasy figures featuring a strong woman, a lion, a knight, and a priest. She called them her “visions.” Two of these are on display at The Warehouse. The first one in the series is an angry woman in a red dress. Many viewers said it spoke to them. Others were just as enamored with a stylized portrait of a kitten in Victorian garb with an elaborate frame. More landscapes sold and she got a commission.

“I only do two things—I paint and I cook!” she said. Yongue’s ability to focus plus her unstoppable work ethic allows her to do what many only dream of doing – earn her living as an artist.

Yongue’s dinner parties are legendary in Winnsboro, at her historic home built before Washington was president. She is an avid collector of art and artists, opening her home to them every year to offer a plein air workshop and competition for Oil Painters of America, bringing national attention to our county seat.

When asked about the Fairfield County Arts Council (FCAC), Yongue was happy to talk about an upcoming abstract show that will be held at a date to be determined at The Loft, 115 Palmer St., Ridgeway.