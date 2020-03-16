Latest closings and cancellations

By

Closings and cancellations in Blythewood and Fairfield County.

BLYTHEWOOD :

Blythewood Artists Guild Spring Market – Cancelled (originally scheduled for March 28-29)

Blythewood Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting – Cancelled (originally scheduled for March 16, 2020)

Blythewood Garden Club Annual Community Garden Event – Cancelled (Originally scheduled for March 19, 2020)

Doko Manor – Closed until March 31.

Doko Meadows Park – Closed until March 31.

Joyce Dickerson – Press Conference Cancelled announcing campaign for reelection Richland District 2, County Council (previously scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020)

Richland County Library – All locations will close, starting Monday, March 16. Loan periods on materials will be extended until they return to full operation.

Richland County Recreation – All events, including practices and games, are canceled through April 4th, 2020

Town of Blythewood Facilities – Closed until March 31, except for Town Hall.

Tricia’s Trunk at Sandy Level Baptist Church – closed for March; hoping to re-open April 18.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY:

Arts on the Ridge – Postponed to Sept 26 (originally May 2)

Blair Coalition of Churches Auction – Scholarship fundraiser is postponed (originally March 21) and will be scheduled for a later date.

Fairfield County Arts Council – April 7 meeting cancelled

Fairfield County Democratic Convention – Cancelled (scheduled for March 16)

Fairfield County Library – Ceasing all operations March 16 with hopes to reopen on April 1. WiFi remains available outside of the building; digital resources are available on the website. Outstanding items will be due April 1.

Fairfield County Recreation – All programs and athletics suspended until March 31.

Richard Winn Academy Mix & Mingle – Postponed (originally March 21); will be rescheduled for a later date.

SC Railroad Museum – BBQ Dinner train cancelled (March 28); Easter Bunny Express cancelled (April 2 & 7). A decision on Steam Trains (April 25, May 2 & 9) has not yet been made. Ticket buyers will be offered an alternative date, or a full refund, their choice.

St. John’s Episcopal Church – The Goliards musical presentation for March 29 is cancelled.

Town of Ridgeway General Election – Will be rescheduled to occur after May 1, 2020. Specific dates will be announced later.

SCHOOLS:

The Early Learning Center at Richard Winn – Closed March 16 – March 31.

Midlands STEM Institute – Closed March 16 – March 31. Click here for information on learning packets.

Fairfield County School District – All student activities, including athletics, are canceled from March 16 – March 31. Click here for information on free bag breakfasts and lunches provided and learning packets.

Richard Winn Academy – Closed March 16 – March 31.

Richland School District 2 – All student activities including athletics, are canceled from March 16-March 31. Click here for information on free bag breakfasts and lunches provided and learning packets.

