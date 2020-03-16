You are here: Home / News / Latest closings and cancellations

Latest closings and cancellations

March 15, 2020 By Voice Staff Leave a Comment

Closings and cancellations in Blythewood and Fairfield County.

BLYTHEWOOD :

Blythewood Artists Guild Spring Market – Cancelled (originally scheduled for March 28-29)

Blythewood Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting – Cancelled (originally scheduled for March 16, 2020)

Blythewood Garden Club Annual Community Garden Event – Cancelled (Originally scheduled for March 19, 2020)

Doko ManorClosed until March 31.

Doko Meadows ParkClosed until March 31.

Joyce Dickerson – Press Conference Cancelled announcing campaign for reelection Richland District 2, County Council (previously scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020)

Richland County Library All locations will close, starting Monday, March 16. Loan periods on materials will be extended until they return to full operation.

Richland County Recreation – All events, including practices and games, are canceled through April 4th, 2020

Town of Blythewood Facilities Closed until March 31, except for Town Hall.

Tricia’s Trunk at Sandy Level Baptist Church – closed for March; hoping to re-open April 18.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY:

Arts on the Ridge – Postponed to Sept 26 (originally May 2)

Blair Coalition of Churches Auction – Scholarship fundraiser is postponed (originally March 21) and will be scheduled for a later date.

Fairfield County Arts CouncilApril 7 meeting cancelled

Fairfield County Democratic Convention – Cancelled (scheduled for March 16)

Fairfield County LibraryCeasing all operations March 16 with hopes to reopen on April 1. WiFi remains available outside of the building; digital resources are available on the website. Outstanding items will be due April 1.

Fairfield County RecreationAll programs and athletics suspended until March 31.

Richard Winn Academy Mix & Mingle – Postponed (originally March 21); will be rescheduled for a later date.

SC Railroad Museum – BBQ Dinner train cancelled (March 28); Easter Bunny Express cancelled (April 2 & 7). A decision on Steam Trains (April 25, May 2 & 9) has not yet been made. Ticket buyers will be offered an alternative date, or a full refund, their choice.

St. John’s Episcopal Church – The Goliards musical presentation for March 29 is cancelled.

Town of Ridgeway General ElectionWill be rescheduled to occur after May 1, 2020.  Specific dates will be announced later. 

SCHOOLS:

The Early Learning Center at Richard WinnClosed March 16 – March 31.

Midlands STEM InstituteClosed March 16 – March 31. Click here for information on learning packets.

Fairfield County School District – All student activities, including athletics, are canceled from March 16 – March 31. Click here for information on free bag breakfasts and lunches provided and learning packets.

Richard Winn AcademyClosed March 16 – March 31.

Richland School District 2All student activities including athletics, are canceled from March 16-March 31. Click here for information on free bag breakfasts and lunches provided and learning packets.



