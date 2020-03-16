MSI closed until March 31

By

Posted on MSI’s webpage:

By order of the governor of SC, all schools will be closed beginning tomorrow and until March 31st in an effort to decrease the spread of the corona virus. We are working on an instructional plan and will remain in touch throughout the next two weeks via one call, email, text, the school website and social media regarding information pertaining to the school.

Tomorrow (03/16/2020) we will let parents and guardians know where and when to pick up instructional materials for their students. Students will also be able to pick up breakfast and lunch from designated approved schools, and we will let you know where to find that information as soon as we have it. We are advising parents and students to take proper hygienic precautions during this time.

Please reach out via email to either Ms. Prince or Mrs. McFarlan with any questions you may have.