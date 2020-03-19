Notice from Fairfield County Council

By

At this time, we are planning to have the County Council Regular Meeting on Monday, March 23, 2020. The public hearing for the Needs Assessment is scheduled; however, citizens are not allowed to attend the meeting due to the Ordinance Declaring a Local State of Emergency as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. If you have input concerning the Needs Assessment that you would like read during the public hearing, please send your statement to the Clerk’s office at [email protected] by Friday, March 20, at 12 noon. Thank you.