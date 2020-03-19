Prestwick plans more apartments for Blythewood

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Another multi-family residential apartment complex is seeking approval to be constructed in downtown Blythewood.

The applicant, Prestwick Companies of Atlanta, had been scheduled to come before the Board of Architectural Review Monday evening to request a Certificate of Appropriateness (COP), but the meeting was cancelled as a cautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The apartment complex is planned for a location adjacent to the IGA shopping mall off Creech Road. The 2.86 acre parcel is already zoned for multi-family residential use.

Prestwick is promoting the three-story facility as a senior living complex; however, Town Administrator Brian Cook said Prestwick is not restricted to a senior living use.

“They can use it for a senior living facility or other uses,” Cook said. “It’s still multi-family housing that is permitted in the Town Center District no matter whether it’s low income housing or senior living.”

Prestwick previously built The Point, another apartment complex in downtown Blythewood, in October, 2017. That complex is located on Main Street across from the Blythewood Consignment store. The company sought approval for a 32-apartment expansion in October 2018, but never formally followed through for approval.

The 54,651 square foot apartment complex proposed next to the IGA shopping area will consist of 48 units, with 24 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom apartments.