R2 provides free meals for students during school closure

By

While school is closed March 16-31, 2020, free bag breakfasts and lunches for children up to age 18 will be made available.



The meals will be distributed through pick-up lines outside of the school buildings at the following locations:

Bridge Creek Elementary

Dent Middle

Joseph Keels Elementary

Killian Elementary

Longleaf Middle

North Springs Elementary

Polo Road Elementary

Rice Creek Elementary.



Breakfasts will be distributed 7-9 a.m. and lunches 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In an effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on site.