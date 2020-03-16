R2 provides free meals for students during school closure

While school is closed March 16-31, 2020, free bag breakfasts and lunches for children up to age 18 will be made available.
The meals will be distributed through pick-up lines outside of the school buildings at the following locations:
- Bridge Creek Elementary
- Dent Middle
- Joseph Keels Elementary
- Killian Elementary
- Longleaf Middle
- North Springs Elementary
- Polo Road Elementary
- Rice Creek Elementary.
Breakfasts will be distributed 7-9 a.m. and lunches 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In an effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on site.