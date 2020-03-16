You are here: Home / Schools / R2 provides free meals for students during school closure

March 15, 2020 By Voice Staff Leave a Comment

While school is closed March 16-31, 2020, free bag breakfasts and lunches for children up to age 18 will be made available.

The meals will be distributed through pick-up lines outside of the school buildings at the following locations:

  • Bridge Creek Elementary
  • Dent Middle
  • Joseph Keels Elementary
  • Killian Elementary
  • Longleaf Middle
  • North Springs Elementary
  • Polo Road Elementary
  • Rice Creek Elementary.


Breakfasts will be distributed 7-9 a.m. and lunches 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In an effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on site.

