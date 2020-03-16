R2 schools to close through March 31

By

News released from Richland School District Two

By order of the Governor of South Carolina, Richland Two is canceling school for students starting March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020. With the closure of schools, all student activities including athletics, are canceled from March 16-March 31.

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis said, “Our district remains committed to supporting our students and their families through this uncertain and constantly evolving situation. We appreciate everyone’s flexibility and understanding.”

While school is closed, free bag breakfasts and lunches for children up to age 18 will be made available. The meals will be distributed through pick-up lines outside of the school buildings at the following locations: Bridge Creek Elementary, Dent Middle, Joseph Keels Elementary, Killian Elementary, Longleaf Middle, North Springs Elementary, Polo Road Elementary and Rice Creek Elementary. In the effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on site.

More information regarding plans for student e-learning/remote learning will be announced later this week. Employees will receive additional information regarding their work schedules via email later today, Sunday, March 15. In addition to communicating regularly with families and employees via our mass communication system, official updates will be posted on this website.