Photo: Millie Lambert

SUMTER – For the second year in a row, the top-seeded Clarendon Hall Saints bested Richard Winn in the semi-final round of the SCISA State Playoffs in route to claim the Class A State Title.

The Saints took down Richard Winn with a 72-43 final before defeating Andrew Jackson Academy 93-66 in the title game. The Eagles closed the season with a 23-9 overall record.

Pictured above, senior Darius Boyd drives through Saints’ traffic.