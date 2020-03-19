Ridgeway Council election postponed

By

RIDGEWAY – Town of Ridgeway residents will not be going to the polls April 7, after all.

On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced that he is postponing all South Carolina elections that were to be held in March and April. Those elections, including Ridgeway’s, are expected to be rescheduled in May.

Director of Fairfield County Voter Registration Debby Stidham said no specific dates in May have yet been set.

Ridgeway voters will be filling two town council seats. Only two candidates are running for the two seats – Donald Prioleau is seeking a sixth term on council and Belva Bush Belton, who served on council from 2010 to 2016, is seeking to serve again. There are no write-in candidates.

Stidham said her office is still accepting absentee votes for Ridgeway as well as candidate filings for the primaries. While absentee ballots can be picked up at the Voter Registration office or by mail, election officials are encouraging voters to use the mail.

For information about the Ridgeway election or voting, call Fairfield County Voter Registration at 803-635-6255.