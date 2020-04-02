A Special Proclamation

By

As a part of Disabilities Awareness Month, Fairfield County Disability and Special Needs Board partnered with local government officials to sign a proclamation naming March as Disabilities Awareness Month on March 5. Other related activities for March were postponed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured are, seated, Winnsboro mayor Roger Gaddy, Roxie Woodard, representing Senator Mike Fanning and Representative Annie McDaniel and Ridgeway mayor Heath Cookendorfer. Back, from left: Shirley Kennedy, Tameka Lemons, Carmen Bagwell, Floyd Bagwell, Laura Collins and Brantlee Noland.