BREAKING -COVOID-19 cases to be available by zip code

FAIRFIELD/BLYTHEWOOD – Governor McMaster has directed South Carolina DHEC to again report coronavirus cases by zip code instead of just by county.

“Starting today, I have directed SC DHEC to publicly disclose the up-to-date numbers of confirmed cases by local zip code. In addition they will provide the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code,” McMaster said in a news release.

He further stated that providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest.

“It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those zip code numbers are not yet posted but are expected to be posted later today. The Voice will post cases at blythewoodonline.com by zip code for Fairfield County and Blythewood each day after 4 p.m.