BW reps on County Council face challengers

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood’s three representatives on Richland County Council, Joyce Dickerson (Dist.2), Gwendolyn Davis Kennedy (Dist. 7) and Chip Jackson (Dist. 9), will face challengers in the Democratic primary on June 9. Dickerson, Kennedy and Jackson each represent a different section of Blythewood 29016. Filing closed Monday.

Dickerson, who is seeking her fifth term on council is being challenged by Derrick Pugh of Blythewood. Pugh serves on Blythewood’s planning commission. Green party candidate Javar Juarez of Columbia will be running against the primary winner in the Nov. 3 general election.

Gwendolyn Kennedy, who is currently finishing her first term, is opposed by Columbia resident Richard Brown.

Calvin ‘Chip’ Jackson, who has served on council since 2016, is being challenged by three democratic candidates: Angela Addison of Columbia, Jerry Rega of Blythewood and Jonnieka Farr of Columbia.

Other offices

Sheriff Leon Lott has two opponents in the June 9 primary, Jason Roberts and A. V. Strong.

Coroner Gary Watts will be running against challengers Frank Barron and Nadia Rutherford.

Libertarian Justin Bishop will face off with current House District 77 Representative Kambrell Garvin for that seat.