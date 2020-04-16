Grab & Go breakfast and lunch

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – With school facilities closed during the coronavirus pandemic and spring break scheduled for this week, April 13 – 17, the Fairfield County School District staff and volunteers busied themselves for three to four hours on Friday preparing and sacking breakfast and lunch meals for every student for the five-day break. Then the bags were loaded onto school buses for delivery to the students at designated stops along the bus routes between 11 a.m. an 1 p.m. The scene was similar at each of the District schools.
Here’s a look at how staff and volunteers for Fairfield Elementary and the Magnet School for Math and Science worked together to prepare and bag over 1,000 meals on Friday.