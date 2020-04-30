Johnson named Asst. Administrator

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County administration has announced two staff changes. Laura Johnson has been named Assistant County Administrator and Ann Bass has been named Comptroller for the county.

“After careful consideration and a review of other qualified candidates, I am very pleased to announce Laura Johnson has been offered and has accepted the permanent position of Assistant County Administrator,” County Administrator Jason Taylor announced last week.

“Mrs. Johnson has served the County capably and with distinction for many years as Comptroller. In the 18 years that she has worked for Fairfield County, she has demonstrated that she has both the necessary work ethic and integrity needed to serve the people of this county. In the recent months that she has served as Interim Deputy County Administrator, which has included dealing with the challenges of operating through the COVID-19 crisis, she has proven to be a vital part of the county’s team,” Taylor said.

Johnson is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and has previously served in the State of South Carolina Auditor’s office as well as the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Johnson is a graduate of Fairfield Central High and Winthrop University where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Johnson’s responsibilities as Assistant County Administrator include project management, operational and financial oversight.

Anne Bass, who has served the county as Deputy Comptroller since 2011, and Interim Comptroller for the last year, has been named Comptroller. Her responsibilities include oversight of all financial operations as well as ensuring compliance with all applicable federal, state and local regulations.

Bass has previously served as the Director of Accounting and Director of Fiscal Services at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. She is a graduate of Richard Winn Academy and Winthrop University where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting as well as a Master’s degree in Business Administration.