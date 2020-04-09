Manage your utility bill and conserve energy during turbulent times

By

The new coronavirus has created an unprecedented crisis that is impacting everyone’s lives in unimaginable ways. Dominion Energy recognizes that many of its customers are experiencing financial hardships and other stressful situations.

More people are working and studying at home. Many customers have questions about paying their bill. Here are three ways that may reduce stress by managing utility bills and conserving energy during these uncertain times.

Use energy efficiently.

If possible, set your thermostat to 68 on cool days and 78 on warmer days.

Wash and dry only full loads of laundry, and regularly clean the lint trap.

Connect multiple devices to a central power strip that can be easily turned off when devices are not in use.

Download the Dominion Energy app from the Apple Store and Google Play by searching SC-Dominion Energy and link to “My Energy Use” to access data about your energy use and compare it to last month, or even last year.

Look into payment options.

If you haven’t already, consider changing your billing preference to paperless electronic billing, eBill. Especially now, one less thing to worry about is paying a bill in person or through the mail. If a customer is paperless and signs up for recurring payments, Dominion will waive credit card fees.

Dominion Energy has suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment and is waiving all fees for late payment reconnections. While these measures are in place to help, Dominion encourages customers to continue to pay their bill as they normally would, if able. This will help avoid a larger balance later.

Avoid scams.

Dominion Energy does not demand payment by phone or call customers and threaten service disconnection if the customer does not make a payment immediately.

Never provide identifying information over the phone, including your social security, credit or debit card numbers in response to a demand for payment.

If customers suspect they are being scammed, they should hang up and review their account online, on the customer mobile app or by calling the customer service number on their bill.

In addition to providing safe, reliable energy, safeguarding the health and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is our top priority. Learn more about what Dominion Energy is doing by visiting dominionenergy.com/coronavirus.