Multiple victims in two drive-by shootings in Winnsboro

By

WINNSBORO – Two drive-by shootings were reported on Birch Street in Winnsboro Saturday night around 9 p.m. Two people were reported injured in the first shooting and a third person was injured at the same location in the second shooting while deputies were on site, sources reported to The Voice.

Deputies have recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in the second shooting.

A victim from the first shooting was reportedly taken to Prisma (Richland Memorial) in Columbia. There is no information about the other two victims.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for multiple suspects at this time.

The story will be updated when more information is available.