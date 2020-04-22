Murder suspects arrested

By

Smith

Trapp

WINNSBORO – Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder and an attempted murder that occurred last weekend in Winnsboro.

Rondell Trapp, 35, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Richland County by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Neil Smith, Jr, 26, was arrested early Wednesday morning in Lexington County by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The two men are accused of shooting Juan J. Williams, 46, in the chest during an altercation at about 8 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Birch Street according to incident reports. Williams was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he was pronounced dead.

Trapp and Smith are also accused of shooting a second victim who was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he was treated for, what were believed to be, non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects are charged with one count murder, each, and one count of attempted murder, each, and are currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center where they are awaiting bond.

In a previous case, Trapp was acquitted last November of murdering R. J. Gadsen in October, 2015.

Another suspect, Joseph James Turner, 23, was arrested following the Saturday incident and charged with disturbing the peace, according to reports, and has been released on bond.

Second Shooting

As officers were investigating the Birch Street shooting, another shooting occurred about 9 p.m. a few houses away in the 100 block of the same street.

Broome

There, deputies found Dydreekus D. McDaniel, 22, lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound in the upper abdomen, according to reports. He was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he was treated for, what was believed to be, non-life threatening injuries.

A bystander stated that the person who fired the shots was driving a white crown Victoria with polka dots on the rear of the vehicle, according to the incident report.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety reported its officers had detained a vehicle that matched that description near a residence on Frazier Street in Winnsboro.

An individual at that address, Shawn Alston Broom, 25, was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center, where he remains.

Both investigations are on-going.