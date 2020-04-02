New Store in Town

By

WINNSBORO – A new gift/consignment shop, Forget-Me-Not, opened grandly with a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 13 sponsored by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.

Cutting the ribbon, center, are co-owners Erin Bagwell and Deborah Rollison, assisted by Mayor Roger Gaddy. Others, from left, are Gene Stephens, Chamber President, Bob Prather, Chamber Vice Chair, and members Carolyn Douglas, Janice Bartell, Shamieka Sims, Robbie Martin, Susan Douglass Taylor, Nan Gaddy and Chamber secretary Susan Yenner.

The store is located at 153 N. Congress St. in downtown Winnsboro.