One dead, two injured in two separate shootings

WINNSBORO – Two men were arrested following two separate shooting incidents in Winnsboro Saturday night that left one man dead and two others injured. Two suspects are still being sought by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings were not drive-by shootings as initially reported in The Voice.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 8 p. m, Saturday evening. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a disturbance in the 200 block of Birch Street that involved several individuals when they learned shots had been fired at the scene, according to an incident report.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. One victim Juan J. Williams, was shot in the chest and transported to Prisma Health Richalnd where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he was treated for, what were believed to be, non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in that shooting – Neil Thomas Smith, Jr., 26, and Rondell Timothy Trapp, 35 – for one count murder, each, and one county of attempted murder, each.

Trapp was acquitted last November of murdering R. J. Gadsen in October 2015.

Another suspect, Joseph James Turner, 23, was arrested following the incident and charged with disturbing the peace. He has been released on bond.

As officers were investigating the Birch Street shooting, another shooting occurred about 9 p.m. a few houses away iin the 100 block of the same street.

There, deputies found Dydreekus D. McDaniel, 22, lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound in the upper abdomen, according to reports. He was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he was treated for, what was believed to be, non-life threatening injuries.

A bystander stated that the person who fired the shots was driving a white crown Victoria with polka dots on the rear of the vehicle, according to the incident report.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety reported its officers had detained a vehicle that matched that description near a residence on Frazier Street in Winnsboro.

An individual at that address, Shawn Alston Broom, 25, was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center, where he remains.

Both investigations are on-going and Smith and Trapp should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows the whereabout of either of these two individuals are asked to call 911 or call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.