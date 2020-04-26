Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect for breaking and entering

By

GREAT FALLS – On Friday, April 17, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. an unknown individual broke into a building in the Great Falls area of Fairfield County near SC 200 and Tender Lane. An image of the suspect (shown here) was captured on a surveillance camera.

If you recognize this individual, you are asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.