USC names Davis superintendent in residence

By

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina’s College of Education recently announced that Baron Davis, superintendent of Richland Two School District, will serve as superintendent in residence for the college’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policies.

As superintendent in residence, Davis will teach in the master’s program with principal certification, the education specialist’s program with superintendent certification, and the new education doctorate strand in systems improvement, co-leading the advisory programs with faculty members, leading face-to-face leadership network sessions and serving as our overall liaison to leadership networks throughout the state of South Carolina.

In addition, Davis will join the Carnegie iLead project, a partnership between the Florence One School District and the College of Education. Davis will work with other faculty members to develop leadership teams for continuous school development and addressing problems of practice through improvement science in Richland Two and possibly other districts as well.