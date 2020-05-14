Blythewood man killed in chase crash

By

LEXINGTON COUNTY – A Blythewood man died in a car crash after a chase where he was pursued by law enforcement officers investigating street drag racing in West Columbia, Master Trooper David Jones told The Voice.

The collision happened at about 11 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of the 12th Street Extension, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher posted in a news release.

Quinton J. Nunn, 26, of Blythewood was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision according to Fisher. Nunn was attempting to evade a traffic stop initiated by a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which led to a brief pursuit, according to Jones. Nunn lost control of the vehicle that he was driving, crossed the median, left the roadway and collided with several trees. Nunn was not wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred, according to the report.

The incident is under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.